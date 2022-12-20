Railways announce 17 special train services for Kerala this festival season

December 20, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced 17 special train services serving Kerala from various destinations to clear the additional rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year. The special trains will be operated from December 22 till January 2, 2023.

The services are between Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central, Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni, Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore, and Ernakulam Junction-Tambaram via Sengottai.

Apart from the special trains notified by the Southern Railway, other zonal railways have notified a total of 38 services to Kerala which include 22 special trains by South Central Railway, eight special trains by South Western Railway, and four special trains by East Coast Railway.

With this, a total of 51 special trains will be operated serving Kerala during the Christmas and New Year season, said a release from the Southern Railways here on Tuesday.

