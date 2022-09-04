Railway worker fatally hit by train during track patrolling

Pramod Kumar, 56, a worker at the Permanent Way Section Office, was fatally hit by a train at Pottore on Sunday during track patrolling. Pramod Kumar, an ex-service man from Kozhikode, who moved to a second track when he saw a train coming on the first track, was hit by a train coming on the second track.

Railway workers said such accidents would not happen if the patrolling workers were given Rakshak, an equipment to alert trains on track. This the second accident in Thrissur in the past one-and-a-half years, they said. Accidents are frequent during track patrolling, they added.

The South Railway Employees Union urged the authorities to provide such safety equipment to workers with immediate effect.