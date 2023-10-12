Railway UTS app Training at Prajyoti Niketan College

October 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

Prajyoti Niketan College, Puthukkad, has organised a training for National Service Scheme (NSS) students on how to get unreserved tickets on UTS app. The training was organised by the Southern Railway, Thiruvananthapuram division.

Thrissur Chief Commercial Inspector Prasoon S. Kumar conducted the class for the students. One can install the app by typing UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) from the mobile play store.

All the services available from the station counter such as General ticket, season ticket, platform ticket and superfast surcharge are available in the UTS app. The NSS unit is planning to introduce the app to the general public in the next phase.