HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway UTS app Training at Prajyoti Niketan College

Thrissur Chief Commercial Inspector Prasoon S. Kumar conducted the class

October 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Prajyoti Niketan College, Puthukkad, has organised a training for National Service Scheme (NSS) students on how to get unreserved tickets on UTS app. The training was organised by the Southern Railway, Thiruvananthapuram division.

Thrissur Chief Commercial Inspector Prasoon S. Kumar conducted the class for the students. One can install the app by typing UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) from the mobile play store.

All the services available from the station counter such as General ticket, season ticket, platform ticket and superfast surcharge are available in the UTS app. The NSS unit is planning to introduce the app to the general public in the next phase.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.