Railway trackman fatally hit by train

Thrissur

15 June 2021 21:46 IST

A railway trackman was fatally hit by a train near Ollur on Monday night. The deceased was Harshakumar, 27, of Alappuzha. Another trackman, Vineesh, who was critically injured, is undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred around 9.30 p.m. between Thrissur and Ollur. Harshakumar and Vineesh, who moved to the second track when they saw Rajadhani Express coming through the first track, were hit by a train engine, which came though the second track. Harshakumar died on the spot.

