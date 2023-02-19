ADVERTISEMENT

Railway to deploy 88 ATVMs at various stations in State

February 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

For the convenience of passengers and ease of ticketing, Southern Railway is planning to install 88 additional Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at various railway stations in the State -50 in Thiruvananthapuram and 38 in Palakkad divisions.

This is in addition to 29 ATVMs that are already functional at various railway stations in the State including 15 ATVMs in Palakkad division and 14 ATVMs in Thiruvananthapuram. In an endeavour to offer passenger-friendly user interface for Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) ticket booking and decongest ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), the touch screen based ticketing kiosks was introduced by Indian Railways.

ATVMs are enabled with user-friendly interface. With the recently incorporated QR code UPI-based payment facility, payment can be made for transactions done on ATVMs using mobile payment apps and the ticket gets popped out instantly. This new feature thus aids quick booking of suburban and non-suburban unreserved tickets, platform tickets and renewal of season tickets, said a release issued by the Railways.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US