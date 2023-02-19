Railway to deploy 88 ATVMs at various stations in State

February 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For the convenience of passengers and ease of ticketing, Southern Railway is planning to install 88 additional Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at various railway stations in the State -50 in Thiruvananthapuram and 38 in Palakkad divisions.

This is in addition to 29 ATVMs that are already functional at various railway stations in the State including 15 ATVMs in Palakkad division and 14 ATVMs in Thiruvananthapuram. In an endeavour to offer passenger-friendly user interface for Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) ticket booking and decongest ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), the touch screen based ticketing kiosks was introduced by Indian Railways.

ATVMs are enabled with user-friendly interface. With the recently incorporated QR code UPI-based payment facility, payment can be made for transactions done on ATVMs using mobile payment apps and the ticket gets popped out instantly. This new feature thus aids quick booking of suburban and non-suburban unreserved tickets, platform tickets and renewal of season tickets, said a release issued by the Railways.