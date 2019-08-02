Railway slaps fine on 654 passengers

In a special two-day drive against ticket-less travel and illegal travel in reserved coaches, the Palakkad Railway Division slapped a fine of ₹2.33 lakh on 654 passengers.

Assistant Commercial Manager S. Sunil Kumar led the drive with the help of 15 ticket examiners and a handful of Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers.

Railway officials said unreserved and season ticket holders were found to have been increasingly travelling in reserved coaches under the Palakkad Division.

Illegal

They said it was illegal and that a minimum fine of ₹250 would be slapped on them.

Railway officials said season ticket holders and de-reserved sleeper class ticket holders would be permitted to travel only in de-reserved coaches. On Malabar Express (16629), only coaches S4 and S5 will be de-reserved between Kannur and Mangaluru section. On Mangaluru- Thiruvananthapuram Express (16348), only coach S3 will be de-reserved between Mangaluru and Kozhikode.

On Chennai- Mangaluru Mail (12601), coaches S9, S10, and S11 will be de-reserved between Kozhikode and Magaluru.

De-reserved coaches

On its pairing train (12602), coaches S9, S10 and S11 will be de-reserved between Mangaluru and Kozhikode. On Yeswantpur Express (16528), coaches S9, S10, S11 will be de-reserved between Kannur and Kozhikode.

On Chennai- Mangaluru Express (16159), only coach S8 will be de-reserved between Thiruchirappalli and Mangaluru.

Its pairing train (16160) will have coach S7 de-reserved between Mangaluru and Thiruchirappalli and coaches S8 and S11 between Mangaluru and Karur.