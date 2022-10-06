Railway Protection Force rescue 11 children, eight women in special drive in September

ADVERTISEMENT

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Thiruvananthapuram Division, rescued 11 children and eight women through special drives carried out in September under the pledge ‘Seva Hi Sankalp’. The RPF also rendered assistance to approximately 9,000 passengers in need of help during their train journey in September as part of the special drives led by Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Tanvi Praful Gupte, IRPSF.

With a view to providing safe and comfortable journeys, RPF personnel also assist elderly citizens, women, and differently abled disabled, and provide amenities such as wheelchairs, stretchers, medical help, ambulances, food for infants and so on under Operation SEWA, said a release from Southern Railways, Thiruvananthapuram Division here.