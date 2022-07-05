Railway Protection Force honours freedom fighter in Kerala

RPF team visited his house for conducting the event

RPF team visited his house for conducting the event

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday honoured freedom fighter M.K. Krishnan. RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Palakkad division) Sanjay Panicker opened the event, which was organised under the aegis of the Kozhikode RPF unit at Mr. Krishnan’s house at Memunda. RPF Inspector Upendrakumar presided over the function. RPF Sub Inspectors Aparna Anilkumar and K.M. Sunil Kumar; and Assistant Sub Inspector P.P. Bineesh were also present.