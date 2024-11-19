ADVERTISEMENT

Railway police, RPF arrest two in Kasaragod

Published - November 19, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway police arrested two persons in Kasaragod on Tuesday. In one case, stones were allegedly spread over tracks at Kalanad. Following an inquiry, Akhil John Mathew, 21, of Pathanamthitta, was taken into custody. According to RPF inspector M. Ali Akbar, Akhil had come to Kasaragod in search of job.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly throwing stones at Vande Bharat Express on November 8 at Poochkad, Bekal. A window pane of the train was damaged in the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Kasaragod

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US