Railway police, RPF arrest two in Kasaragod

Published - November 19, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway police arrested two persons in Kasaragod on Tuesday. In one case, stones were allegedly spread over tracks at Kalanad. Following an inquiry, Akhil John Mathew, 21, of Pathanamthitta, was taken into custody. According to RPF inspector M. Ali Akbar, Akhil had come to Kasaragod in search of job.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly throwing stones at Vande Bharat Express on November 8 at Poochkad, Bekal. A window pane of the train was damaged in the incident.

