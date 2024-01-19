Railway Palakkad division grapples with false activations of alarm chain

January 19, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

No water in the train toilet, or your seatmate ‘s comfort needs a tweak, or perhaps a dispute with a fellow passenger — none of these situations justify yanking the emergency chain to halt the train, according to railway rules.

However, the Palakkad railway division, covering the stretch from Mangaluru to Pollachi and a major portion in north Kerala, is grappling with the problem of passengers frequently activating the alarm chain.

In 2023, over 70% of the 787 recorded incidents were based on trivial reasons, including disputes between passengers over berths, squabbles among migrant workers, and youths dropping mobile phones while taking selfies near the doors. The rising number of chain-pulling incidents annually has resulted in late running of trains in South India, officials said.

A total of 713 incidents were reported in 2022, marking an increase compared to figures from the previous years. Even during the pandemic-induced lockdown with a reduced number of trains in services, the registered incidents were 346 in 2021 and 140 in 2020. “Of these, less than 30 % were genuine emergency cases,” a source in the Railway Palakkad Division told The Hindu.

The alarm chain facility, he said, was being widely misused these days. “In many cases, the chains are pulled when someone in a group fails to board or alight. Passengers also use the mechanism to report drunk brawl and eve-teasing. One increasingly common cause for pulling the emergency chain is the dropping of mobile phones, particularly when attempting to capture selfies from both doorsteps and through windows,” he said.

Around 65% of the incidents occur in general coaches and mostly between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The hotspots are Palakkad-Shoranur, Podanur-Palakkad, and Kannur-Kasaragod sections. Though rarely, passengers on the upper berth mistake the chain for a handle to help them down.

An unwarranted alarm activation not only causes inconvenience to the passengers but also delays the trains by 15-20 minutes. “Initially, the compartment from where the alarm was activated has to identified, get in touch with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or guard, identify the person who activated it, cross check the PNR number, determine if the reason was genuine, and finally resets the chain manually before the train resumes the journey,” the official said.

A fine of ₹500 is levied for a false alarm for the first offence and a three-month imprisonment for repeated offences. To check misuse of chain pulling, the RPF and the Government Railway Police have been deployed on select trains.

Upgrading technology has proven beneficial in MEMUs, where chain pulling does not halt the train, but alerts the loco pilot. Cameras installed in most coaches enable the loco pilot to analyse and decide whether to halt the train. The Southern Railway has recently launched a campaign to create awareness among the passengers about the misuse of the alarm chain.