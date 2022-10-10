Railway offers three-week electrician course

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palakkad Railway Division has invited applications for a three-week electrician’s course offered by its Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI), Palakkad. Those who passed SSLC and are between 18 and 35 years of age can apply. The Southern Railway is offering the short-term course under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna. The course will start on November 7. There will be no fee for the course. But candidates will have to manage their travel, food and accommodation.

Applications should be sent online before October 20. For details, visit https://railkvy.indianrailways.gov.in/ or contact 9746763607 or 8289986828.