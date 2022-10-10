Kerala

Railway offers three-week electrician course

The Palakkad Railway Division has invited applications for a three-week electrician’s course offered by its Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI), Palakkad. Those who passed SSLC and are between 18 and 35 years of age can apply. The Southern Railway is offering the short-term course under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna. The course will start on November 7. There will be no fee for the course. But candidates will have to manage their travel, food and accommodation.

Applications should be sent online before October 20. For details, visit https://railkvy.indianrailways.gov.in/ or contact 9746763607 or 8289986828.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 7:10:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/railway-offers-three-week-electrician-course/article65992945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY