Railway must develop Thripunithura railway station as Kochi’s eastern entry: TRURA

The Thripunithura railway station must be developed as the eastern entry to Kochi and more express trains must be permitted to stop there, Hibi Eden, MP has said.

The station, used every month by 1.5 lakh people and where only 18 trains stop, garners a revenue of over ₹2-crore, which is much more than Angamaly where 48 trains stop and Karunagapally and Mavelikkara stations where 63 trains stop. The Railway must also restore the stop at Thripunithura for the Ernakulam-Velankanni Express, that was discontinued in the wake of the pandemic, said Mr. Eden, while inaugurating a protest meeting that the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) organised near the station on Sunday.

In addition, the timings of the reservation counter must be revised and steps taken to augment infrastructure at the station, said Mr. Eden.

In his address, K. Babu, MLA, demanded that the Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express be extended to Kottayam. Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santosh extended all support to TRURA’s efforts to get the Thripunithura station developed. TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad chaired the meeting.

