ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Ministry urged to address Malabar’s train travel woes

Published - July 10, 2024 01:50 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur district panchayat has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the urgent intervention of the Railway Ministry to address the train travel woes of Malabar. Presented by district panchayat president P.P. Divya during the administrative committee meeting, the resolution highlighted the inadequacies of the current train services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district panchayat demanded more passenger trains for short distances, additional sleeper and unreserved coaches on long-distance trains, MEMU trains at intervals between Kozhikode and Manguluru, and the immediate implementation of the sanctioned pit line in Kannur. The meeting urged MPs K. Sudhakaran, Rajmohan Unnithan, Shafi Parambil, V. Sivadasan, and P. Santhoshkumar to intervene in the matter.

District panchayat vice president Benoy Kurian stressed the need for more daytime train services for common people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also decided to send a delegation to meet ministers of Local Self-Government and Finance to demand an increase in the road maintenance fund of the district panchayat. It was also decided to approach the High Court for permission to address stray dog menace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other resolutions included incorporating spillover projects in the 2024-25 annual plans for District Planning Committee approval, requesting permission to appoint more doctors to handle the high patient volume at the district hospital, and setting up a team to manage hospital volunteer services.

A presentation on the ‘Labour Bank’ mobile app, set to be launched by the district panchayat, was also held. The app provides district residents with access to information about workers’ contact details for various jobs.

The meeting was attended by T. Sarala, chairperson of the standing committee on welfare; V.K. Suresh Babu, chairperson of the standing committee on health; K.K. Ratnakumari, secretary in-charge; K.V. Mukundan, district panchayat members, block panchayat presidents, and various officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US