Railway Ministry urged to address Malabar’s train travel woes

The Kannur district panchayat has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the urgent intervention of the Railway Ministry to address the train travel woes of Malabar. Presented by district panchayat president P.P. Divya during the administrative committee meeting, the resolution highlighted the inadequacies of the current train services.

The district panchayat demanded more passenger trains for short distances, additional sleeper and unreserved coaches on long-distance trains, MEMU trains at intervals between Kozhikode and Manguluru, and the immediate implementation of the sanctioned pit line in Kannur. The meeting urged MPs K. Sudhakaran, Rajmohan Unnithan, Shafi Parambil, V. Sivadasan, and P. Santhoshkumar to intervene in the matter.

District panchayat vice president Benoy Kurian stressed the need for more daytime train services for common people.

The meeting also decided to send a delegation to meet ministers of Local Self-Government and Finance to demand an increase in the road maintenance fund of the district panchayat. It was also decided to approach the High Court for permission to address stray dog menace.

The other resolutions included incorporating spillover projects in the 2024-25 annual plans for District Planning Committee approval, requesting permission to appoint more doctors to handle the high patient volume at the district hospital, and setting up a team to manage hospital volunteer services.

A presentation on the ‘Labour Bank’ mobile app, set to be launched by the district panchayat, was also held. The app provides district residents with access to information about workers’ contact details for various jobs.

The meeting was attended by T. Sarala, chairperson of the standing committee on welfare; V.K. Suresh Babu, chairperson of the standing committee on health; K.K. Ratnakumari, secretary in-charge; K.V. Mukundan, district panchayat members, block panchayat presidents, and various officials.