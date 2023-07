July 26, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

BJP State president K. Surendran said on Wednesday that the Central government would soon allot a new Vande Bharat Express for Kerala. In a statement, Mr. Surendran said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had promised him a second Vande Bharat linking Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.