Railway introduces online payment for freight

The Railways has introduced online payment of freight charges. Freight customers pay online through the Freight Business

Development portal of Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) using the State Bank of India’s payment gateway.

Railway authorities said here on Friday that freight payment could be made through net banking, credit card, debit card or any unified payments interface (UPI).

Earlier, freight customers had to sign an agreement with the Railways and nominate a bank for e-payment facility, or make the payment through a demand draft or a bank cheque.

Although the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway introduced the online payment system first, it was rolled out across the Railways in the country on Wednesday.

In Palakkad division, the first online booking was made on Thursday by Indian Potash Ltd. It booked a rake from Panambur to Chikmagalur by paying online ₹4.05 lakh. It was also the first online freight payment in Southern Railway.