ADVERTISEMENT

Railway employees stage hunger strike

August 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Loco Running Staff Association on Monday launched a 24-hour hunger strike demanding steps to fill vacancies of loco pilots in the Indian Railways and improving safety systems.

The reluctance of the Railways to fill the vacancies has increased the workload of the employees besides inviting accidents. Over 3.2 lakh posts, including that of 1.67 lakh safety officials, are lying vacant. The delay coupled with the increase in number of trains and coaches and its speed will have an impact on safety aspects, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

The Association alleged that the Railways had failed at technology upgradation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association secretary general K. C. James inaugurated the protest.

K.S. Manoj presided. Girish Babu, L Mani, P.N. Soman, K.P. Varghese, R. Ravikumar and V.L. Vibi spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US