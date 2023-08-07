HamberMenu
Railway employees stage hunger strike

August 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Loco Running Staff Association on Monday launched a 24-hour hunger strike demanding steps to fill vacancies of loco pilots in the Indian Railways and improving safety systems.

The reluctance of the Railways to fill the vacancies has increased the workload of the employees besides inviting accidents. Over 3.2 lakh posts, including that of 1.67 lakh safety officials, are lying vacant. The delay coupled with the increase in number of trains and coaches and its speed will have an impact on safety aspects, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

The Association alleged that the Railways had failed at technology upgradation.

The Association secretary general K. C. James inaugurated the protest.

K.S. Manoj presided. Girish Babu, L Mani, P.N. Soman, K.P. Varghese, R. Ravikumar and V.L. Vibi spoke.

