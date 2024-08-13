GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway approves increase in coaches on trains in Kollam-Sengottai section

Published - August 13, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railways has successfully completed the investigation and instrumented trials in the Kollam-Sengottai section, giving a green signal to increase the coaches on the trains operating in the sector. Following the successful trial by the Railway’s Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Southern Railway has now given permission to augment train coaches in the sector.

Among the trains, ‘Palaruvi Express,’ one of the sought-after trains by daily commuters in the central and southern Kerala, will get four more coaches, increasing the number of total coaches from the existing 14 to 18.  The train with augmented coaches will hold services in August itself, said officials. A memorandum has been given at Ernakulam North Station for augmenting of coaches in Palaruvi Express, said railway officials.

After successful trials, the number of coaches has been increased in a few trains. Other trains operating in the sector will also benefit from the successful trial run of trains with increased coaches. After the repeated requests of rail passengers’ associations, including Thrissur Passenger Association, Sengottai Passenger Association, Friends on Rails Association, and All Kerala Passenger Association in Ernakulam, etc., the Southern Railway has been making efforts to address the travel woes in the sector.

