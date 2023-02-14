RailMadad grievance redressal portal gains popularity

February 14, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Railways’ complaint redressal portal RailMadad is becoming increasingly popular in the post-COVID-19 scenario with more passengers turning to this portal for faster and more effective solution for their woes.

Railway officials said that increased awareness about the RailMadad mechanism among the people was the key reason for the leap in its use. RailMadad was launched in 2019 with the objective of developing a one-stop solution for complaints, grievances and inquiries from the people.

Complaints and grievances lodged through different modes are brought into a single platform and channelized through RailMadad portal for quicker and more effective solution.

Railway officials said that when 31,450 complaints were addressed through RailMadad in 2021-22 fiscal, as many as 75,613 complaints were resolved in the current financial year.

According to railway officials, calls continue to be the most preferred means of protest and complaint. Over 61% of the complaints in the Southern Railway were received through rail passenger helpline 139, when 21% grievances came through RailMadad website. When five per cent of the complainants used the RailMadad application, 10% used social media platforms to raise their complaints.

Figures show that the Southern Railway has been taking 37 minutes on an average to resolve a complaint since April 2021. Southern Railway also maintains a first response time (FRT) of eight minutes. “FRT is an indicator of efficiency in handling medical and security assistance during emergencies,” said an official statement.

RailMadad offers passengers the choice to access the portal through multiple channels such as the web site, mobile application, SMS, social media and helpline 139 with their complaints.

On filing the complaint, a registration number will be generated and the status of the grievance will be continuously monitored. Using the reference or registration number, passengers can track the progress of their complaint.

The complaint’s nature will decide the urgency and the time-limit within which it will be addressed. Railway officials said that RailMadad has come to the rescue of thousands of passengers in emergencies.

“While all the departments work in perfect coordination to resolve complaints, it is the security, mechanical and commercial wings that deploy field personnel and play a very crucial role, and rush to the passengers’ aid during emergencies,” said a railway official.

RailMadad is integrated with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and other platforms like Integrated Coach Management System (ICMS). When an onboard complaint is registered, both the Train Running Railway and Train Owning Railway are alerted and the complaint is resolved within the earliest possible time.