Rail traffic restored

KOCHI

12 February 2022 18:54 IST

Several trains cancelled, many others rescheduled

Train services resumed normal operation on the Pudukkad-Irinjalakkuda double-line at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday, a day after a goods train derailed near the Pudukkad station.

However, one more train was cancelled on February 13 and another rescheduled on Saturday night.

Train 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Express that was to leave Kannur at 5.10 a.m. on Sunday stands fully cancelled. Train 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 6.40 p.m. on Saturday was rescheduled to leave at 7.40 p.m. due to late running of the pairing train.

Due to the late running of pairing trains, some other trains were rescheduled on Saturday.

Trains are operating through the accident spot with speed restrictions. An engineering team that is camping there is monitoring the tracks, railway officials said.