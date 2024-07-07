GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rail traffic on Ernakulam-Thrissur route affected

Published - July 07, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Railway officials restoring the overhead electric line which had snapped from the tree fall.

Railway officials restoring the overhead electric line which had snapped from the tree fall. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Rail traffic on the Ernakulam-Thrissur route that was affected since 10 a.m. on Sunday after an uprooted tree fell on the rail tracks at Pachalam, was partially restored by 12.30 p.m.

Six trains in the Ernakulam-Thrissur sector were detained at different stations on both sides following the incident. The tree that fell on the tracks was cleared by 11.30 a.m. by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, while the damaged power lines were restored by 12.30 p.m. by Railway personnel, said Railway sources.

Railway and Fire and Rescue Services officials cutting a tree to remove it from the rail track at Pachalam on Sunday morning.

Railway and Fire and Rescue Services officials cutting a tree to remove it from the rail track at Pachalam on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

There was no damage to the tracks and trains would operate as per their normal schedule shortly, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.