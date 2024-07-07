Rail traffic on Ernakulam-Thrissur route affected

Rail traffic on the Ernakulam-Thrissur route that was affected since 10 a.m. on Sunday after an uprooted tree fell on the rail tracks at Pachalam, was partially restored by 12.30 p.m.

Six trains in the Ernakulam-Thrissur sector were detained at different stations on both sides following the incident. The tree that fell on the tracks was cleared by 11.30 a.m. by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, while the damaged power lines were restored by 12.30 p.m. by Railway personnel, said Railway sources.

There was no damage to the tracks and trains would operate as per their normal schedule shortly, they added.