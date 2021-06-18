Rail traffic disrupted as man blocks train in Kottayam

Rail traffic through Kottayam faced minor disruptions on Friday as a mentally ill youth blocked a train by lying himself on the track, near the Kothanallur railway level crossing, in the morning.

According to the police, the youth, a local resident, trespassed into the railway line even as Palaruvi Express was approaching the point. As the train stopped, he lay on the track under the train.

Following an alert raised by local people, officials from the Kaduthuruthy police station reached the spot and they, along with railway police officials, eventually managed to bring him out. The person has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam for a medical examination.

Following the incident, rail traffic along the route faced disruptions for about half an hour.