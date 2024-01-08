GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rail ticket examiners to hold dharna on Wednesday seeking better lounges, working conditions

In front of the Railway Divisional Office at Olavakode

January 08, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Railway ticket examiners are gearing up for a nationwide strike demanding better lounge facilities and working conditions. The Indian Railway Ticket Checking Staff Organisation (IRTCSO) will stage a dharna in front of the Railway Divisional Office at Olavakode, near here, on Wednesday.

IRTCSO national general secretary Hemant Soni will inaugurate the dharna at 11 a.m. IRTCSO president Sanjay Singh said that hundreds of ticket examiners from different stations and sections would attend the dharna, which would be a warning to the Southern Railway authorities.

Mr. Singh said that the Southern Railway had ignored the Railway Board’s directive to modernise the ticket examiners’ lounges. He said the rooms being used by the ticket examiners were in poor condition and without air-conditioning.

Apart from modernising the lounges with AC, the ticket examiners are demanding catering facility as well.

The dharna in front of the Palakkad Railway Divisional office will mark the beginning of a nationwide protest.

