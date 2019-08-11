Rail services yet to be fully restored

Rail traffic in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod sector that has been disrupted since Friday following rain-related calamities is yet to be fully restored.

The Palakkad-Kozhikode route is still out of bounds for train operations despite Railways initiating several steps to resume operations.

From Thiruvananthapuram Central, services were held via Kottayam and Alappuzha to Palakkad and beyond on Sunday and to Nagercoil and Madurai. Normal train operations till Palakkad would be restored by Monday, Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha told The Hindu.

Speed restrictions, 45 to 60 kmph, are in place in Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil, Ernakulam-Shoranur and Alappuzha-Kayamkulam-Ernakulam routes. The curbs would be lifted after reviewing the situation once the weather improved, he said.

Safety concerns over the Feroke railway bridge and the breaches on the Palakkad-Kozhikode stretch were the hurdles for resuming operations on the route.

The work to remove the debris below the Feroke bridge is on to enable the engineers to have a look into the vibrations of the second pier of the bridge.

Railways operated 12625 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala express, 12508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Aronai express, 12515 Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar express, 13351 Dhanbad-Alappuzha express, 12696 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central express, 22640 Alappuzha-Chennai Central express and, 22607 Ernakulam-Banaswadi express on Sunday, in normal route.

22648 Thiruvananthapuram-Korba express of August 12 will run through the normal route. Railways also operated a passenger special train from Ernakulam to Visakhapatnam at 5 p.m.

Schedule

Railways have announced the schedule of train services on the Shencottah-Punalur section from 12 a.m. on August 12.

16791 Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi express of August 11 runs as per schedule while 16792 Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi express of August 11 has been partially cancelled between Palakkad and Kollam.

16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam express of August 11 runs up to Kollam as per schedule. 16102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore express of August 12 will run from Kollam to Chennai Egmore as per schedule.

Cancellations

Railways have cancelled 22150 Pune-Ernakulam express of August 11; 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Poorna express of August 12; 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar express, 12283 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto express and 22149 Ernakulam-Pune express, all August 13; and 12483 Kochuveli-Amritsar express of August 14 have been cancelled.

16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi express of August 10 is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Thiruvananthapuram. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala express of August 9 is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Ernakulam.

19261 Kochuveli-Porbandar express of August 11 is partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Mangaluru Junction. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi express of August 11 is partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru Junction.

12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath express of August 11 is partially cancelled between Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction. 12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala express of August 11 is partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Mangaluru Junction.