Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh carries out safety inspection in Thiruvananthapuram division

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh carried out a safety inspection of the Thiruvananthapuram division on Wednesday, focussing on the Kanyakumari-Alappuzha section.

He reviewed track maintenance and bridge renovations and inspected the progress of station redevelopment projects at several key locations, including Kanyakumari, Nagercoil Junction, Eraniel, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam Junction, and Alappuzha, according to a railway release here.

During his visit, the General Manager interacted with railway officials, designers, architects, contractors, and other stakeholders. He suggested improvements to enhance passenger amenities and urged the teams to speed up the work to finish ahead of schedule.

At Nagercoil Junction, which is being redeveloped under the Amrit Station Scheme, 50% of the work has been completed. A new six-metre-wide foot overbridge will be added, in addition to the two existing ones, the release said.

At the Nemom railway station, Mr. Singh directed further improvements in passenger facilities to meet future needs.

He also reviewed the plans for redeveloping Thiruvananthapuram Central. At Kollam Junction, he inspected the ongoing construction of a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility, expected to be finished by January 2025.

Mr. Singh inspected the track and bridge renovation work along the Kanyakumari-Alappuzha section during his window trailing inspection.

In Alappuzha, he met District Collector Alex Varghese to discuss the progress of the track-doubling project between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam aimed at improving the coastal rail route.

The General Manager’s safety inspections will continue on Thursday, the release said.

He was accompanied by Shaji Zachariah, Chief Administrative Officer of Southern Railway’s Construction Organisation, Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager, and other senior officers from the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

