GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh carries out safety inspection in Thiruvananthapuram division

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:25 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh carried out a safety inspection of the Thiruvananthapuram division on Wednesday, focussing on the Kanyakumari-Alappuzha section.

He reviewed track maintenance and bridge renovations and inspected the progress of station redevelopment projects at several key locations, including Kanyakumari, Nagercoil Junction, Eraniel, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam Junction, and Alappuzha, according to a railway release here.

During his visit, the General Manager interacted with railway officials, designers, architects, contractors, and other stakeholders. He suggested improvements to enhance passenger amenities and urged the teams to speed up the work to finish ahead of schedule.

At Nagercoil Junction, which is being redeveloped under the Amrit Station Scheme, 50% of the work has been completed. A new six-metre-wide foot overbridge will be added, in addition to the two existing ones, the release said.

At the Nemom railway station, Mr. Singh directed further improvements in passenger facilities to meet future needs.

He also reviewed the plans for redeveloping Thiruvananthapuram Central. At Kollam Junction, he inspected the ongoing construction of a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility, expected to be finished by January 2025.

Mr. Singh inspected the track and bridge renovation work along the Kanyakumari-Alappuzha section during his window trailing inspection.

In Alappuzha, he met District Collector Alex Varghese to discuss the progress of the track-doubling project between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam aimed at improving the coastal rail route.

The General Manager’s safety inspections will continue on Thursday, the release said.

He was accompanied by Shaji Zachariah, Chief Administrative Officer of Southern Railway’s Construction Organisation, Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager, and other senior officers from the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Published - October 10, 2024 12:22 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.