GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rail projects crawl at snail pace as Centre, State continue to engage in blame game

Published - October 21, 2024 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The blame game between the Central and the Kerala governments over the delay in taking up some of the crucial rail development projects in the State refuses to die down.

In a letter dated October 10, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the State was yet to communicate its willingness to share 50% of the revised estimate for Angamaly-Sabarimala rail line project via Erumeli (Sabari rail project), pegged at ₹3,726 crore. The Minister’s letter was in response to a question raised by Haris Beeran, MP, regarding the implementation of Sabari rail project in the State.

However, the State government, in a letter dated August 29 to the Railway Board, expressed willingness to bear 50% of the cost, provided that the debt incurred by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is fully exempted from State’s borrowing limit. This was followed by another letter by the Chief Secretary to the Union Finance Ministry seeking to exempt the project cost from the State’s borrowing limit.

However, there was an inordinate delay on the part of the State government in communicating its stance to the Railway Board, which had sought a consent letter from Kerala on December 21, 2023. After sitting on the file seeking the consent of the State government for about 10 months, the State government finally issued a consent letter agreeing to shoulder 50% of the revised estimate for the project with a rider on exemption of borrowing limit.

Two months ago, the Union Minister alleged in Parliament that Kerala was not cooperative on rail development projects, saying that a lot more can be done in the State provided there was government support for land acquisition. In his riposte, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Union Minister of wrongly blaming the State government for the Railway’s shortcomings and snail-pace development in Kerala.

Following this, the State government for the first time in recent times felt the need of operating trains in Kerala from south to north at a speed of 160-200 km per hour by drawing a third and fourth line parallel to the existing tracks. The State had also extended support for land acquisition and fixing of the curves along the existing tracks during a meeting between Mr. Vaishnaw and Mr. Vijayan on October 17.

The State had been pitching for the semi-high speed rail project SilverLine for the last few years, as Kerala conceived the project as an alternative to travel at the same speed range through a dedicated corridor, pointing out sharp curves in the existing tracks. According to a senior bureaucrat, the State should now lay focus on the third and fourth tracks for operating trains in the speed range of 160–200 km per hour in the wake of the Centre dragging its feet on the SilverLine project.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.