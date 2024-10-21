Rail projects crawl at snail pace as Centre, State continue to engage in blame game

The blame game between the Central and the Kerala governments over the delay in taking up some of the crucial rail development projects in the State refuses to die down.

In a letter dated October 10, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the State was yet to communicate its willingness to share 50% of the revised estimate for Angamaly-Sabarimala rail line project via Erumeli (Sabari rail project), pegged at ₹3,726 crore. The Minister’s letter was in response to a question raised by Haris Beeran, MP, regarding the implementation of Sabari rail project in the State.

However, the State government, in a letter dated August 29 to the Railway Board, expressed willingness to bear 50% of the cost, provided that the debt incurred by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is fully exempted from State’s borrowing limit. This was followed by another letter by the Chief Secretary to the Union Finance Ministry seeking to exempt the project cost from the State’s borrowing limit.

However, there was an inordinate delay on the part of the State government in communicating its stance to the Railway Board, which had sought a consent letter from Kerala on December 21, 2023. After sitting on the file seeking the consent of the State government for about 10 months, the State government finally issued a consent letter agreeing to shoulder 50% of the revised estimate for the project with a rider on exemption of borrowing limit.

Two months ago, the Union Minister alleged in Parliament that Kerala was not cooperative on rail development projects, saying that a lot more can be done in the State provided there was government support for land acquisition. In his riposte, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Union Minister of wrongly blaming the State government for the Railway’s shortcomings and snail-pace development in Kerala.

Following this, the State government for the first time in recent times felt the need of operating trains in Kerala from south to north at a speed of 160-200 km per hour by drawing a third and fourth line parallel to the existing tracks. The State had also extended support for land acquisition and fixing of the curves along the existing tracks during a meeting between Mr. Vaishnaw and Mr. Vijayan on October 17.

The State had been pitching for the semi-high speed rail project SilverLine for the last few years, as Kerala conceived the project as an alternative to travel at the same speed range through a dedicated corridor, pointing out sharp curves in the existing tracks. According to a senior bureaucrat, the State should now lay focus on the third and fourth tracks for operating trains in the speed range of 160–200 km per hour in the wake of the Centre dragging its feet on the SilverLine project.