Rail commuters urged to check revised timings

Thiruvananthapuram

07 December 2020 19:14 IST

The Railway has asked the commuters to take note of the revision in the timings of the long distance special trains being adopted for more convenience of the passengers and hassle-free travel.

The commuters have been requested to confirm if there are any changes in timings pattern of services before commencement of journey. Updated information on train timings, schedules, stoppages, composition, running status and other details can be accessed by checking the official websites/Mobile Application of Indian Railways. In addition, SMS through IRCTC is also being provided, the railways said in a release.

The commuters can use National Train Enquiry System https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/index.html, IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search, IRCTC Rail Connect (Mobile App) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cris.org.in.prs.ima (Android users) and https://apps.apple.com/in/app/irctc-rail-connect/id1386197253 ( IOS users).