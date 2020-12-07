Rail commuters urged to check revised timings

The Railway has asked the commuters to take note of the revision in the timings of the long distance special trains being adopted for more convenience of the passengers and hassle-free travel.
The commuters have been requested to confirm if there are any changes in timings pattern of services before commencement of journey. Updated information on train timings, schedules, stoppages, composition, running status and other details can be accessed by checking the official websites/Mobile Application of Indian Railways. In addition, SMS through IRCTC is also being provided, the railways said in a release.
The commuters can use National Train Enquiry System https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/index.html, IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search, IRCTC Rail Connect (Mobile App) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cris.org.in.prs.ima (Android users) and https://apps.apple.com/in/app/irctc-rail-connect/id1386197253 ( IOS users).
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath