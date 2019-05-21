Rail Census App for passenger headcount

The physical headcount of passengers in unreserved coaches of passenger, mail and express trains, held twice a year in May and November, and the compilation of the census data, done in three to four months, are turning to a thing of the past.

Information technology has helped Railways make the seven-day physical headcount a paperless and eco-friendly affair.

The Rail Census App has been rolled out to reduce the time taken to collect data of unreserved passengers and minimise errors during the manual compilation and collation process.

Developed by the Commercial-Passenger Marketing wing of Southern Railway with Android mobile application, the app that was rolled out in the six divisions on Monday makes the census figures available to the zonal headquarters database even before the train reaches the destination.

The app enables headcount anytime and anywhere and can be used for census of senior citizens, students, and male, female and physically challenged passengers. The app will come in handy for headcount during fairs, festivals and on special trains.

TTE to carry out census

In place of the 1,000-odd railway staff who needed to be deployed for the census, the Travelling Ticketing Examiners (TTE) can carry out the census using smartphones. “We are using 42 TTEs for the census and the statistics is available with us at the end of the day and it is accurate,” Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, told The Hindu.

Around 100 railway personnel from the Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem railway divisions were imparted training in using the mobile app.

With the launch of the app, the compilation of the census data, section wise, train wise and division wise that stretches to three to four months, can be phased out. Besides, Railways will be relieved of the census report that often runs into 1,000 pages.

The access to the application is controlled by the Chief Commercial Manager-Passenger Marketing (CCM-PM) office and the data are stored in the central server at the headquarters.

The app will further help to make suitable adjustments in the composition of trains and in the distribution of accommodation in different classes.

This is the first product developed by the IT Cell of the Southern Railway Headquarters.