Raids on retail outlets in Kottayam unearths several irregularities

July 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Following complaints of exorbitant prices and hoarding, a team led by Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneswari on Thursday conducted raids on retail grocery and vegetable shops across the district.

According to officials, the raids unearthed various irregularities ranging from non-display of price list to the sale of products past expiry dates by 108 retail traders. The drive was part of a State government initiative to check excessive pricing of various goods by traders.

Joint squads, comprising the Departments of Legal Metrology, Food Safety, Public Supply and Revenue and the police carried out inspections across all six taluks in Kottayam. The raids revealed that several of these shops have not renewed their food safety licences.

Without licence

A wholesale dealer at Manarcaud was found operating without a licence from the local body while the raid at a hypermarket nearby led to the discovery of stale products.

The Legal Metrology department slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on a grocery store at Pampadi for not recording the price, weight or expiry date on packaged items. The highest number of irregularities were unearthed from the Kottayam taluk where notices had been issued to 35 establishments, followed by the Kanjirappalli and Meenachil taluks.

