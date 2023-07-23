ADVERTISEMENT

Raids detect 271 irregularities in grocery and vegetable shops

July 23, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Fines worth ₹2.71 lakh have been imposed from the vendors during the raids, which was launched on July 13

The Hindu Bureau

The raids led by the Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneswari on retail grocery and vegetable shops in Kottayam have so far unearthed 271 irregularities.

According to officials, fines worth ₹2.71 lakh have been imposed from the vendors during the raids, which was launched on July 13. A total of 596 shops have been inspected so far. The Civil Supplies department has initiated steps to issue notices to 218 out of the 271 cases detected.

The irregularities unearthed varied from non-display of price list to excessive pricing and sale of products past expiry dates etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint squads, comprising the Departments of Legal Metrology, Food Safety, Public Supply, and Revenue and the police, are carrying out inspections across all five taluks in Kottayam. The authorities have decided to intensify the drive in view of the Onam season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US