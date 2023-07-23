Raids detect 271 irregularities in grocery and vegetable shops

July 23, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The raids led by the Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneswari on retail grocery and vegetable shops in Kottayam have so far unearthed 271 irregularities.

According to officials, fines worth ₹2.71 lakh have been imposed from the vendors during the raids, which was launched on July 13. A total of 596 shops have been inspected so far. The Civil Supplies department has initiated steps to issue notices to 218 out of the 271 cases detected.

The irregularities unearthed varied from non-display of price list to excessive pricing and sale of products past expiry dates etc.

Joint squads, comprising the Departments of Legal Metrology, Food Safety, Public Supply, and Revenue and the police, are carrying out inspections across all five taluks in Kottayam. The authorities have decided to intensify the drive in view of the Onam season.