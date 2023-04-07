HamberMenu
Raids conducted at railway stations in Kerala, 30 kg ganja seized

April 07, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Excise department personnel and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials on Thursday conducted a joint raid on railway stations in the State and seized 30 kg of ganja from various railway stations including Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. Methamphetamine worth ₹50 lakh was seized by the officials from a Malappuram native in the raid. As many as five people were booked by the sleuths from different parts of the State, including an Assam native, said a statement issued by the Excise. 

