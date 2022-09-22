Kerala

Raids by NIA/ED: State-level PFI leaders detained in Thrissur

Popular Front of India (PFI) State committee member Yahiya Thangal and State general secretary P.K. Usman were taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from their houses at Perumbilavu and Kecheri respectively in a pre-dawn raid on Thursday.

The raids were conducted with strong police security in the wee hours on Thursday. PFI/Social Democratic Party of India activists took out rallies in protest against the raids. Calling the raid an act of State-sponsored terrorism, activists alleged that the attempt was to destabilise the PFI in the country.

Lathicharge

The police lathicharged the protesting PFI/SDPI activists and a few of them sustained minor injuries. The NIA/ED team also raided the PFI office at Chavakkad at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday. The raid lasted almost half an hour. The investigative agency took away a laptop and receipts from the office. In protest against the raid, the PFI activists took out a rally in Chavakkad.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Thrissur
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 7:49:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/raids-by-niaed-state-level-pfi-leaders-detained-in-thrissur/article65923027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY