Raid yields no results: George

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
August 25, 2022 19:03 IST

Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former MLA P.C. George on Thursday alleged that the Crime Branch (CB) raid on his residence was to check whether any information regarding the smuggling activities of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was in my possession.

“As the raid yielded no results, the CB sleuths insisted on examining the tablet of the children in the house and this speaks volumes of their actual intention,” he said.

According to him, the phone that the CB was looking for had been lost as early as in 2019 and a complaint in this regard was already filed with the police.

