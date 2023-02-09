Raid at smelting unit: more gold traders under scanner at Koduvally

February 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Some gold traders in and around Koduvally in Kozhikode are under scanner following a raid by a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) squad on a secret gold smelting unit in the area. Smuggled gold worth ₹4.11 crore and ₹13.5 lakh in cash were seized during the raid on Tuesday.

Jayafar, Rasheed, Rafeeq, and Mohammed who were remanded in judicial custody following the flash inspection on the terrace of a house have reportedly disclosed the names of some of their local collaborators to the DRI, prompting the squad to continue its probe. Their custody is likely to be sought again.

“The case will be further investigated by the Kozhikode unit of the DRI. We have already exchanged the case details with them,” said a senior officer with the Kochi DRI squad. He added that it was the second such seizure from the Malabar region after a similar case in Kavannur village of Malappuram in December 2021.

The operation of the secret smelting point was exposed after several days of monitoring by plainclothesmen in the area. Late-night work and arrival of strangers at the location led to the investigation. It was some local informants who helped the investigation team from Kochi zero in on the gang.

Sources said the local police had ignored confidential information on illegal smelting. Besides, there was no considerable progress in investigations into the recent man-missing cases and their suspected links with gold smugglers. The DRI was informed of the illegal activity after the police failed to expose the case or carry out an inspection at the suspected spot, they said.

In the wake of the latest seizure, details of a few jewellers and suspected gold carriers who frequented the smelting unit are now under investigation. The DRI squad has already gathered details of a few suspected visitors to the spot. Investigation is also on into the alleged operation of similar secret units in other parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.