ADVERTISEMENT

Raid at NewsClick a warning shot: R. Rajagopal 

October 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby presenting the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award to R. Rajagopal, Editor-at-Large, Telegraph, at a function held in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The raid at the office of NewsClick in Delhi and the arrest of its editor Prabir Purkayastha are a warning shot. It is a warning for the entire media. ‘‘If the media are still going to ignore the warning we are digging our own grave,’‘ R. Rajagopal, Editor-at-Large, The Telegraph, has said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajagopal was here on Tuesday to receive the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award.

“The NewsClick was targeted by the present regime even before. The NewsClick was one of the media groups, which extensively covered the farmers’ agitation. The raid may be a vengeance action against it,” he pointed out.

It is a warning against other media groups too. This action reminds us that this regime will not forget or forgive. But mainstream media does not realise it.

“Media groups still fail to unite even in the face of a crisis. If we don’t stand together it will happen to anyone. Unfortunately, the media organisations fight each other, worse than political parties. There is no co-operation between media groups. They are like crabs trying to pull others down. No healthy discussion is happening between the media to protect fair journalism,” he said.

For example, if the media groups would have formed a news pool to share news from Manipur, the issues would have received better coverage. People too have a responsibility to support ethical media, he said.

Even when media owners unite in the case of economic fronts, they are divided on political and ideological lines.

The editor-at-large, of the Telegraph, a newspaper, which is noted for its high- decibel front page headlines spoke about politics of media headlines.

Speaking after inaugurating the award function, senior CPI(M) leader and polit bureau member M.A. Baby said society is indebted to Mr. Rajagopal for his sincere and fearless journalism.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US