Rahul’s entry derails grand alliance plan, says BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 April 2019 23:26 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s entry to Wayanad has for all practical purposes put an end to the grand alliance being worked out by the Congress against the National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said.

“The Congress-CPI(M) attempt to form an alliance in West Bengal has failed. Now, Mr. Gandhi is taking on the Left in Kerala. There is no ideological basis for Mr. Gandhi contesting from Wayanad. It is not a secret that the BJP is only the third force in the area. If he wanted to fight the BJP in the State, there are many constituencies where the party is a force to reckon with,” Mr. Pillai said while participating in a meet-the-press at the Press Club here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the Indian Union Muslim League had a strong presence in the Assembly constituencies of Wayanad that had around 60% minority votes, Mr. Pillai said the BJP had decided to highlight in its campaign the dependence of the Congress on the IUML for ensuring the victory of Mr. Gandhi.

