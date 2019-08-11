Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi visits landslip site

Former president of the Congress Rahul Gandhi, MP, on Sunday visited Kavalappara, near Nilambur, where more than 50 people were feared trapped under the slime and soil unleashed by a massive landslip that took place on Thursday night.

Mr. Gandhi visited other flood affected areas and the displaced people housed in relief camps at Kavalappara and Mampad. Ignoring the warnings by the police and the security forces, Mr. Gandhi walked up to the site of disaster.

He, later, visited the people at a relief camp at St. George Church, Poothanam, in Pothukal village. Mr. Gandhi spent more than half-an-hour at the camp, asking about their situation and listening patiently to their recounts of loss and destruction.

He then visited another relief camp at MES Mampad College, where he interacted with the inmates. Mr. Gandhi assured the flood-affected people all help possible. He also visited Kunduthodu, near Mampad, where four of a family had been killed when their house collapsed on them on Thursday night. Mr. Gandhi consoled the relatives.

He returned to Malappuram by 8 p.m. and held discussions with the district administration officials.

Visit to Wayanad

Staff Reporter writes from Kalpetta: Mr. Gandhi is expected to visit the flood and landslip-hit Wayanad district on Monday.

Mr. Gandhi would visit Puthumala area at 12.15 p.m.