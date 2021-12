Rahul visits ailing Thangal in hospital

MALAPPURAM

22 December 2021 21:08 IST

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, visited Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national chairman and State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at a private hospital at Kottakkal near here on Wednesday.

Mr. Thangal has been undergoing treatment for long, and has not been active in the public sphere. Mr. Gandhi spent about half an hour with Mr. Thangal and wished him a speedy recovery.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal and A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal welcomed Mr. Gandhi.