Rahul urges State government to give due consideration to Wayanad while executing projects

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the State government to give due consideration to the Wayanad constituency while executing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

In a letter to Chief Secretary Dr. V.P. Joy, Mr. Gandhi said as many as 57 proposals had been submitted by the district-level PMJVK committees in the constituency, including 37 proposals from Wayanad, 17 from Malappuram, and three from Kozhikode district, to the PMJVK State-level committee.

However, the State-level committee shortlisted only six proposals, including four from Wayanad and two from Malappuram, whereas no proposals were considered from Kozhikode district, Mr. Gandhi said.

The revised PMJVK guidelines stipulate that the State government may prioritise projects for aspirational districts. However, no priority was given to the list of proposals submitted by the Wayanad district-level committee, the lone aspirational district in the State.

The diluted list of proposals being considered by the State-level committee is a grave disservice to the spirit of PMJVK and the erstwhile multi-sectoral development programme, Mr. Gandhi said.

Hence, the State-level committee should look into the matter and approve adequate number of projects for the Wayanad constituency, Mr. Gandhi said.

