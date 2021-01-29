Rahul urges govt. to set up spices park in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the Central government to set up a spices park in Wayanad district to tap the vast potential of spices being produced in the district.
Speaking after inaugurating a training programme organised by the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) of Kerala Agricultural University at Ambalavayal for farmers of Scheduled Castes (SC) on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said the district had the potential to cater to the demand for spices in the world market.
Mr. Gandhi added that he had proposed to set up a spices park to tap the vast potential of spice processing and value-addition to the Centre.
RARS acts as a co-opting centre for the all-India research project on spices organised by the Indian Institute of spices Research, Kozhikode.
Under the project, spice crop varietal evaluation, crop production and crop protection trials have been carried out at the station.
As many as 50 SC farmers have been selected for the programme. Mr. Gandhi also distributed agro-inputs and planting materials to farmers on the occasion.
