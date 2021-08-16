Rahul unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mananthavady

Mahatma Gandhi was an embodiment of action, said Rahul Gandhi, MP, on Monday, after unveiling his statue at Gandhi Park at Mananthavady in the district.

“The powerful thing about Mahatma Gandhi was that whatever he said, he put into action. So, if he said India should be a tolerant country, then he behaved in a tolerant way. If he said India should treat its women with respect, he treated women with respect,” said Mr. Gandhi.

“Today we have many people who say they want a country that is fair and then they treat others unfairly. They say they want an India that respects women and then they themselves disrespect women. They say they want a secular nation, but they themselves view religions differently,” he said.

“For me, the statue is much more about the practice than it is about the personality,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi took part in an Onam feast with eight tribal students who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) recently and lauded them.

He also inaugurated two drinking water projects for tribal people in the district and handed over physiotherapy equipment to the Family Health Centre at Naikatty after inaugurating a dental unit set up there.

Mr. Gandhi will meet the District Collector at the collectorate here at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He is scheduled to inaugurate a Farmers’ Day programme at North Karassery in Kozhikode district at 11.45 a.m. He will also visit Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (Old Age Home) at Wandoor in Malappuram at 1.15 p.m, and felicitate students who got 100% marks for Plus Two at Edavanna at 4.p.m.