Rahul to visit Wayanad

To pay last respects to Hyderali Shihab Thangal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit his constituency, Wayanad, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Mr. Gandhi will visit Panakkad in Malappuram and pay his last respects to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at 8.45 a.m. on Monday.

Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate the construction of the Chundakara-Arinchermala-Chundakunnu road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) here at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He will also inaugurate the ancillary building of Thariyode grama panchayat at 10.30 a.m, a library building at Adikolly near Pulpally at 3 p.m., and the office building of the Congress party at Mullankolly at 4 p.m. on the day.

Mr Gandhi would also inaugurate the office of the T Siddique MLA, here at 9. a.m on Wednesday and attending at the DISHA meeting at the collectorate here at 10.a.m.

Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the MMO Lower Primary School, Mukkam, Thiruvambady, at 2.40 p.m. and inaugurate the indoor stadium at Sullamussalam Arts and Science College, Areekode, Ernad, at 3.45 p.m. and lay the foundation stone for the boys hostel at Jamia Nadwiyya, Edavanna, at 5 p.m. on the day.