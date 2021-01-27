Rahul to visit Wayanad

Kalpetta

27 January 2021 23:40 IST

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the district on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate United Democratic Front (UDF) conventions of Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituencies at Chandragiri auditorium and St. Joseph’s Auditorium at Sulthan Bathery respectively, according to a press release by his office. He will inaugurate a spices kit distribution programme organised by the Regional Agricultural Research Station of the Kerala Agricultural University at its auditorium at Ambalavayal in the afternoon.

Mr. Gandhi will also inaugurate houses built by Indian national cultural and arts society, Qatar chapter, at Panamaram.

